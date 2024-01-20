DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗨𝗡 𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗢 𝗦𝗢𝗣𝗥𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗔' ⚡️ 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗭𝗘 💚
𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 è dove puoi cantare liberamente le canzoni che ami, incontrare gente un po’ più simile a te che in qualunque altro posto e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.