CLUB FESSÉE • Amy Dabbs, Woddd + Labouts (Yoyaku)

Le Mazette
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CLUB FESSÉE

Les soirées Club Fessée reviennent pour une nouvelle année, pour le plus grand plaisir de vos fessiers !

La DJ multigenre basée à Berlin Amy Dabbs sera accompagnée du duo Woddd + Labouts, gardiens du mondialement connu disquaire parisien Yoya...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

Amy Dabbs, La Fessée Musicale

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

