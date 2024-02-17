DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLUB FESSÉE
Les soirées Club Fessée reviennent pour une nouvelle année, pour le plus grand plaisir de vos fessiers !
La DJ multigenre basée à Berlin Amy Dabbs sera accompagnée du duo Woddd + Labouts, gardiens du mondialement connu disquaire parisien Yoya...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.