Jazz with Alto Saxophinist Alexa Tarantino & her Quartet

The Local
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31

About

In the words of Wynton Marsalis, Alexa Tarantino is a !one-woman wrecking crew, […] an indomitable force for expression, education, and absolute excellence.”

The vibrant and versatile jazz saxophone & woodwind artist has been triple-nominated as a Risin...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexa Tarantino

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

