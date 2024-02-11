Top track

Idlework. EP Launch

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ivo and Daisy, aka Idlework, have been writing music together for years, which seems incredible given their fresh-faced youthfulness. Influenced by jazz, soul and alternative music, the duo certainly have a mature, refined sound where their years of songwr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Idlework.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

