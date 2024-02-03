DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plug-ins presents Stef Pesic, Daydreamers and the The cost of Loving

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🚨3rd Feb🚨

Joined with the brilliant:

@thecostoflovingband

@daydreamers_uk

@stefpesic

🎶💥

Our first show back @thegunnerspub for 2024!🚀💥

Here’s to another great year of live shows and live music!🎶🎤

Free entry

Doors open@7:30pm

Music starts...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plug-ins Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

