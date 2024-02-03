DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🚨3rd Feb🚨
Joined with the brilliant:
@thecostoflovingband
@daydreamers_uk
@stefpesic
🎶💥
Our first show back @thegunnerspub for 2024!🚀💥
Here’s to another great year of live shows and live music!🎶🎤
Free entry
Doors open@7:30pm
Music starts...
