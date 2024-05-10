DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

nusar3000 en Sound Isidro

Siroco
Fri, 10 May 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

nusar3000 en Sound Isidro

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nusar3000

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

