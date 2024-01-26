DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Perfect Blend Live supported by Soggy Dollar Rum

Perfect Blend Streatham
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Perfect Blend's Soggy Dollar Jam

Get ready for a sizzling fusion of soulful tunes and tantalizing tastes every Friday night at Perfect Blend, starting January 26th, 2024. Proudly presented by Soggy Dollar Rum, this is not just a jam night – it's a musical...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rapture Record Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Perfect Blend Streatham

8-9 Streatleigh Parade, Streatham High Road, SW16 1EQ
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.