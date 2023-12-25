DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K5 - Family Affair

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Mon, 25 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€17
About

It‘s a K5 Family Affair ❤️‍🔥

und ihr seid eingeladen.

Schnappt euch eure Freunde, die schon längst Familie sind, und lasst die Wollsocken zuhause. - am 25. Dezember feiern wir bis die Klingglöckchen klingelingelingeln.

TECHNO • HARDTECHNO • HARD GROOVE...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Kollektiv Fünfsinn & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany

Doors open11:00 pm

