Eastenderz New Years Day Afters

The Lower Third
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£35.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NYD Rave without an afters 🦌👀 We got you covered, with an afters just a few stairs climb from HERE, so we can continue well into the evening! 👆Online tickets are extremely limited , and will sell out real quick🚨 TICKETS OUT NOW 🚨👆

Last entry 00.00....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eastenderz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

