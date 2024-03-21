DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thru Collected in concerto

Duel Club
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Partendo da una metafora che intende evocare la potenza della creatività come fosse una tempesta elettrica, “IL GRANDE FULMINE” è il titolo scelto dai Thru Collected per il loro secondo album ufficiale. L’opera vuole rappresentare un'istantanea degli u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Thru Collected

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.