TRISTÁN!

Heliogàbal
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tristan! es la última incorporación a la cantera de Rusia-IDK. Minimalismo, sensibilidad y vanguardia envuelven sus temas que se dirigen al futuro apuntalando los nuevos sonidos de la generación entre el pop y la electrónica más suave.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tristan!

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

