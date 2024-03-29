Top track

Flirting in Space

Brad stank

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Flirting in Space
About

Imaginez-vous entrer dans un concert pour voir Barry White et Love Unlimited jouer avec Mac DeMarco, ou TOPS faire équipe avec Ween pour jouer « I Want You » de Marvin Gaye. Et au centre de la scène se trouve un don Juan improbable, qui d'une manière ou d'...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
Lineup

Brad Stank

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

