DICE protects fans and artists from touts.
Lorenz Simonetti è un cantautore 22enne ed anche tik toker, youtuber e influencer musicale, molto noto tra i più giovani, nonché un esempio positivo di uso dei social a supporto della musica, infatti una sua prerogativa è l’aver spinto molti ragazzi/e a in...
Per questo evento, la policy sui minori è la seguente: dagli 14 anni in giù il minore DEVE essere accompagnato da un adulto, i minori di 8 anni (non inclusi) entrano gratis se accompagnati da un adulto.
Il minore ha diritto a comprare il proprio biglietto vip, ma lo stesso minore dovrà comunque essere poi accompagnato dai genitori per la durata di tutto lo show.
