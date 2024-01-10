DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jan Blues Fest : The Blues Side of Fleetwood Mac

The Forge
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
January Blues Festival presents

THE BLUES SIDE OF FLEETWOOD MAC

performed by Man of the World

+ Host/DJ: Snowboy

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

