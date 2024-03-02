Top track

Low Girl - So Cool

Low Girl

The Shipping Forecast
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Low Girl at The Shipping Forecast on 2nd March 2024.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Low Girl

Venue

The Shipping Forecast

15 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

