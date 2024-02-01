DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rendez-vous le Jeudi 1 Février 2024 à LA JAVA Belleville pour la toute première édition d'Energy ! Une soirée où la musique et l'exploration des chakras se rencontrent, en vous plongeant dans un véritable voyage sonore...
Découvrez la puissance curative d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.