Buffalo Brothers

Ramona
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
Born of the Manchester (UK) creative melting pot, Buffalo Brothers are a band who have quickly earned a reputation in their local stomping grounds for energetically executing explosive live sets of breathtakingly raw funk creations.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Buffalo Brothers

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

