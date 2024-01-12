DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Mondays Comedy Presents Happy Fridays

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 12 Jan, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday 12th January 2024 : Happy Mondays Comedy Presents Happy Fridays at The Amersham Arms New Cross

We are very excited to Kick off January 2024 with a bonus Friday comedy show with fantastic fun packed lineup of live comedy in the friendly atmosphere o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MC Sion James, Sion James

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

