DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday 12th January 2024 : Happy Mondays Comedy Presents Happy Fridays at The Amersham Arms New Cross
We are very excited to Kick off January 2024 with a bonus Friday comedy show with fantastic fun packed lineup of live comedy in the friendly atmosphere o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.