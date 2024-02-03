DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Notes: Songs & Stories. Sweet & Salty

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 3 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Love Notes: Songs & Stories. Sweet & Salty.” invites local talent to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a mix of musical acts, comedy, and moth-style stories.

On February 3rd from 4:30 - 6:30 PM, “Love Notes: Songs & Stories. Sweet & Salty.” takes the stage...

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
