DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frank Martini Party of the Century

Scala
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£42.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to a party like no other.

Immerse yourself in "The world’s No 1 Roaring Twenties Party"… and experience first-class entertainment and a truly unique show.

After sold out venues all around Europe Frank Martini Party of the Century is finally comin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Frank Martini Entertainment
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.