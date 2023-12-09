Top track

Hard Techno

Cieloterra
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

█ Hard techno █ il nuovo format di Roma.

Solo artisti internazionali

Solo ospiti di festival

100% █ Hard techno █

Sabato 9 Dicembre

@gisellemguedes - BRA Bsd in London (UK)

@isabelle_beaucamp - GER Bsd in Berlin (DE)

@cora - ITA Bsd in London (UK)...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cora Kerj

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

