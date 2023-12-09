DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
█ Hard techno █ il nuovo format di Roma.
Solo artisti internazionali
Solo ospiti di festival
100% █ Hard techno █
Sabato 9 Dicembre
@gisellemguedes - BRA Bsd in London (UK)
@isabelle_beaucamp - GER Bsd in Berlin (DE)
@cora - ITA Bsd in London (UK)...
