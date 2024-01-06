Top track

Lauren Ritter - Quartz (Lawrence Remix)

Thomas Melchior (open to close) / Edward + Lauren Ritter

Public Records
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
$27.81

About

On Sat Jan 6, Public Records invites you to a sonic journey through a rich and diverse universe of music in all three rooms. In the Sound Room, Thomas Melchior, known for his releases on labels such as Perlon, Ostgut Ton and Cocoon, will play an open to cl...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thomas Melchior, Lauren Ritter, Edward

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

