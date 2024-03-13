DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This is a 14+ event.
CrunchyRoll Pre-Sale: Monday 11th December 2023 @ 3:00pm
General On-Sale: Friday 15th December 2023 @ 3:00pm
Ado is a vibrant Japanese pop singer, known for her hit songs across fan-favorite anime series. Her song “New Genesis”, whi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs