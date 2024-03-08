Top track

Kiss Nuka - Ayo Burn

Concrete Lates x Dialled In

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£13.75

About

Dialled in, the artist-led movement, begin their Southbank Centre takeover with this Concrete Lates session featuring DJ and illustrator Anu (NTS Radio).

The Dialled In team, comprising Ahadadream, Ahsan-Elahi Shujaat, Almass Badat, Dhruva Balram and Prov...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiss Nuka, Vedic Roots, anu

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

