Any Other

Angelo Mai
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

PRIMI 30 BIGLIETTI IN EARLY BIRD A 10 € !

Any Other è il progetto principale di Adele Altro, polistrumentista e produttrice con base a Milano, già attiva da parecchi anni nella scena musicale italiana e internazionale.

Due dischi e due ep alle spalle, co...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Any Other

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

