Alexandra Haddow and Adam Flood Try Some New Jokes

The Bill Murray
Mon, 12 Feb, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alexandra Haddow and Adam Flood both wrote a show last year and now they want to write another one because they love hard work. Come and see them try out some new ideas and wait nervously for your reaction.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Haddow, Adam Flood

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

