DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret Sessions Ibiza

Atlantic Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
€12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Secret Sessions makes it Barcelona debut.. Expect true Balaeric vibes brought from Ibiza with minimal house flavours across the night.

Ryan Connolly brings his famous Secret parties to Atlàntic Barcelona for a night of cutting-edge music with renowned...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Secret Sessions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pau Guilera, Seb Zito, Fabrice

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

