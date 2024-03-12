Top track

Corridor - Un long canal

Corridor + Special Guests

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 12 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.52

About

Corridor

Corridor is returning with their fourth album Mimi and it immediately recalls the best of the best when it comes to indie rock. Leaning harder into incorporating electronic textures than on previous records, it is a record bursting with new energ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Desert Daze.
Lineup

Corridor

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

