Top track

Poussin & HALFPIPE RECORDS - Honey Night Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nollie in the club

La Marbrerie
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Poussin & HALFPIPE RECORDS - Honey Night Life
Got a code?

About

Après une première édition au point éphémère plus que réussie, Halfpipe Records investit la Marbrerie avec son concept « nollie in the club ».

🛹 LE PROJET

Avec nollie in the club, Halfpipe Records allie l’énergie dj sets et du skate autour d’une scénogr...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.