DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natalie Rotter-Laitman: Life is Life

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Natalie Rotter-Laitman, a comedian based in Brooklyn, New York brings her invigorating and hysterical hour of stand on the road. She was featured on Vulture’s Comedians You Should Know and hosts the popular podcast Exploration: Live!.

All ages
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natalie Rotter-Laitman

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.