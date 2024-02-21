DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Natalie Rotter-Laitman, a comedian based in Brooklyn, New York brings her invigorating and hysterical hour of stand on the road. She was featured on Vulture’s Comedians You Should Know and hosts the popular podcast Exploration: Live!.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.