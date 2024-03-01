Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

So Fetch - 2000s Party (Falkirk)

Depot Falkirk
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyFalkirk
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.
Got a code?

About

WE MADE FETCH HAPPEN 💕

So Fetch is coming to Falkirk for a night full of 00's magic!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong. So Fetch is happening, playing all your favourite hits from the 00s!...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Depot Falkirk

1 Burnbank Road, Falkirk, FK2 7PE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.