Luis Fercán

La Rua
Fri, 17 May 2024, 8:15 pm
GigsBurgos
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gira de presentación de su nuevo disco, "Postales Perdidas"

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Santeras Producciones.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luis Fercán

Venue

La Rua

La Rua, Avenida Reyes Católicos 26, Burgos, Burgos 09005, Spain
Doors open8:15 pm

