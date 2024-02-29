Top track

Jaakko Eino Kalevi - Double Talk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaakko Eino Kalevi

IBOAT
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jaakko Eino Kalevi - Double Talk
Got a code?

About

Combinant folk, funk et psych-rock dans une pop expérimentale trippante, le multi-instrumentiste Jaakko Eino Kalevi tisse sa propre race de synth pop bizarre et texturée. Adoptant une approche légèrement différente à chaque sortie, il est passé de la dream...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.