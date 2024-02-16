Top track

Pomboklap - Notorius

Lauren Ritter [All Day I Dream / Resolute]

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, February 16th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

Lauren Ritter [All Day I Dream / Resolute]

Vibe Setter :

armii1n

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy our magical venue... Please note, table reservations are highly recommended.....

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lauren Ritter

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

