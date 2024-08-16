DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐒 live a 𝐁𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐑
𝟏𝟔 𝐀𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨 - Maida (CZ) - Calabria - Italy
📍Agriturismo Costantino
𝘜𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘻𝘻𝘰 𝘥𝘪 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘢 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘭’𝘐𝘕𝘋𝘐𝘌 𝘙𝘖𝘊𝘒 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢 𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘵𝘢 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘢.
Read more
BECOLOR @ Color Fest 12
Biglietto singolo valido per l'ingresso del 16 Agosto 2024
Lineup
16 Agosto //Be Color
✦ Editors
✦ Elephant Brain
✦ Any Other
✦ Leatherette
✦ Trust The Mask
>> I bambini sotto i 10 anni entrano gratis ✅
>> I minori di...
Tutti i bambini con meno di 10 anni entrano GRATIS
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.