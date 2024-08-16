Top track

16 Agosto - One Day - BECOLOR @ Color Fest 12

Agriturismo Costantino
Fri, 16 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsMaida
€59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Editors

𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐒 live a 𝐁𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐑

𝟏𝟔 𝐀𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨 - Maida (CZ) - Calabria - Italy

📍Agriturismo Costantino

𝘜𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘻𝘻𝘰 𝘥𝘪 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘢 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘭’𝘐𝘕𝘋𝘐𝘌 𝘙𝘖𝘊𝘒 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢 𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘵𝘢 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘢. Read more

Event information

BECOLOR @ Color Fest 12

Biglietto singolo valido per l'ingresso del 16 Agosto 2024

Lineup
16 Agosto //Be Color

✦ Editors

✦ Elephant Brain

✦ Any Other

✦ Leatherette

✦ Trust The Mask

>> I bambini sotto i 10 anni entrano gratis ✅
>> I minori di...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da BeColor
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Agriturismo Costantino

Maida, Piazza Roma, Maida, Catanzaro 88025, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm
3000 capacity

FAQs

I bambini hanno diritto a un biglietto ridotto ?

Tutti i bambini con meno di 10 anni entrano GRATIS

