DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I Sierra sono un duo musicale italiano formatosi nel 2017 e composto da Medium (pseudonimo di Massimo Gaetano) e Sila Bower (pseudonimo di Giacomo Ciavoni). Attivi dal 2017 nella scena alternative rap capitolina, pubblicano, in maniera indipendente e conti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.