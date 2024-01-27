Top track

Artefakt & Claudio PRC - Distant Light

Got a code?

anafase w/ Claudio Prc

Kindergarten
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Getting into the new year with a big announcement! On January 27th, a long awaited return is going to take place. We are more than excited to have again with us Claudio PRC, boss of 012 label, ready to lead us into a deep and hypnotic journey. His set will...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Claudio PRC

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

