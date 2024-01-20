DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lacrima - "La festa indie più brutta d'Italia"

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 20 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€7
Info e foto della serata le trovi su www.lacrimaparty.it

Siamo arrivati al Super Sayan di secondo livello!!!

LACRIMA BRENSO LV2 🔥

Durante le vacanze siamo stati nella STANZA DELLO SPIRITO E DEL TEMPO e siamo tornati più forti di prima!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

