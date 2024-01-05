DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comfort Zone presenta Hector Romero

Small Club
Fri, 5 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJNapoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Comfort Zone presenta

Hector Romero

Davide Del Vecchio

Luigi Landolfo

Anya Rei

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Tre Punto Zero s.r.l..

Hector Romero

Small Club

Via Coroglio 144, 80124 Napoli città metropolitana di Napoli, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

