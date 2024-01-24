DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

How the Mind Heals the Body with Dr. David Hamilton

The Wardrobe
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
TalkLeeds
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In this incredible talk, you will learn all about the mind body connection and fascinating examples of how the placebo effect and belief can shift biology in the brain. Dr David Hamilton will also discuss meditation, how different types can produce differe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Wardrobe

6 St. Peters Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH
Doors open7:00 pm
460 capacity

