Disco Disco x Toy Tonics : Kirollus, Kapote

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
About

DISCO DISCO

Le célèbre label berlinois Toy Tonics prend les commandes de l’incontournable rendez-vous parisien des amoureux de disco, funk, soul et house dans les immenses sous-sols du Palais de Tokyo !

Nouvelle saison, même recette d'un revival réussi :...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par BJBS EVENT.
Lineup

KIROLLUS, Kapote, Gee Lane

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

