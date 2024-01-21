Top track

Rollercoaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sabrina Song, Elora, Hudson Freeman

Purgatory
Sun, 21 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rollercoaster
Got a code?

About

Three up and coming Brooklyn based artists come together for a dreamy night. Bound to be an unforgettable lineup with lo-fi folk songwriter Hudson Freeman, indie rocker Elora, and indie pop songstress Sabrina Song.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sabrina Song

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.