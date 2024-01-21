DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Three up and coming Brooklyn based artists come together for a dreamy night. Bound to be an unforgettable lineup with lo-fi folk songwriter Hudson Freeman, indie rocker Elora, and indie pop songstress Sabrina Song.
