Let It Bump (2000s hip-hop/r&b) ft DJs Teddy Roxpin + Harrisun

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 12 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LET IT BUMP: A night of 2000's Hip-Hop & R&B curated by DJ's Teddy Roxpin & Harrisun. Come to Gold Diggers to feel nostalgic bliss on the dance floor all night. 9 to late. FREE!!!

Teddy Roxpin - @teddy.roxpin

Harrisun - @harrisunlikethesun

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open9:00 pm

