Redfreya & Friends

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 24 Feb, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's a new year, and we are bringing you a brand new iconic venue, a fresh and diverse lineup headed up by an internationally esteemed artist, and as always, all the good vibes, All Day Long.

We're very happy to take over Bethnal Green's @thepicklefactory...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fur Coat, Redfreya

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open3:00 pm
250 capacity

