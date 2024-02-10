Top track

&friends - Ode Ireti - Nitefreak Remix

Deep Root Tribe w/ &friends

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join the Tribe on February 10th at Superior Ingredients for a celebration of African Fashion, Music, and Culture during New York Fashion Week! Experience the ultimate fusion of style and sound, as NY-Based DJ &friends, Moroccan-based DJ Lilya Mandre, and S...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients x Deep Root Records
Lineup

&friends

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

