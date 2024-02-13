Top track

A Step

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Manu Delago

The Round Chapel
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Step
Got a code?

About

Manu Delago celebrates the release of his upcoming album ‘Snow From Yesterday’, teaming up with flawless vocal ensemble Mad About Lemon at the Hackney Round Chapel.

Manu Delago - Grammy nominee, composer, innovator and acclaimed percussionist has teamed...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Manu Delago

Venue

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.