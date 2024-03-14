DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Salsa de Cuba

Ramona
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Salsa de Cuba

Fronted by two old friends Juan Sanchez and Reinier Bazán, Salsa de Cuba bring high-energy and passion to the dance floor. Juan and Rei started playing together over twenty years ago, in Havana’s clubs and concert halls. They now live in the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

