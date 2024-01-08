Top track

Better To Be Broken Than To Be Hardened

Svartvit

Joi
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPortsmouth
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOI and Outsider Art present:

Svartvit

Corporeal sonic landscapes that pulsate with raw intensity

https://svartvit.bandcamp.com/

Fleshlicker

Harsh noise body horror eroticism

https://fleshlicker.bandcamp.com/

Knifedoutofexistence

Grief, regret and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Joi and Outsider Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Knifedoutofexistence, FLESHLICKER, Svartvit

Venue

Joi

85 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1JF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

