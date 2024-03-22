Top track

UV (MMW)

La Otra
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 4:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Progressive house label UV takes over La Otra for the day time vibes on March 22, 2024

When: Friday March 22st 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours: 4PM - 11PM

Dresscode: Relaxed Casual

Lineup

DAS PHARAOH
PAU...

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
Lineup

Paul Thomas

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

