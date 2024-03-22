DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Progressive house label UV takes over La Otra for the day time vibes on March 22, 2024
When: Friday March 22st 2024
Venue: LA OTRA
Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)
Hours: 4PM - 11PM
Dresscode: Relaxed Casual
Lineup
DAS PHARAOH
PAU...
