Top track

Pony Bradshaw - Go Down, Appalachia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pony Bradshaw

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$22.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pony Bradshaw - Go Down, Appalachia
Got a code?

About

On his new album North Georgia Rounder, Pony Bradshaw leads the listener on an exploration of the woods, rivers, and mountains of Appalachia, more specifically, the area for which the album is named and he’s called home for the past 15 years. “It’s got its...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pony Bradshaw

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.